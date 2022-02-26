Ukraine and the USA are ready to help Zelensky to leave Kiev – Europe

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, Feb. 25 – The United States is ready to help Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky leave Kiev to avoid being captured or killed by Russian forces.



But Zelensky has refused so far. The Washington Post reported, citing US and Ukrainian sources.



Meanwhile, Russian Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu also end up in the sights of US sanctions. This was announced by the US Treasury, whose list of sanctions also includes President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.



Some major Wall Street banks are advising Washington not to kick Russia out of the SWIFT system: that would have a huge impact on the global economy.



Big banks have suggested lawmakers and the Biden administration go ahead with other types of sanctions to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, according to Bloomberg News.



The White House told Congress it needed $6.4 billion in new money to help Ukraine.



About 2.9 billion of the resources will go to humanitarian and security assistance, while 3.5 billion will go to the Pentagon. (handle).

