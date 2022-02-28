Ukraine and Russia: What happened in the first dialogue between the two countries to search for a peaceful solution to the conflict?

Drafting

February 28, 2022

On Monday, Ukrainian representatives held the first round of negotiations with their Russian counterparts in Belarus to find a solution to the conflict.

After a few hours of dialogue between the two parties They returned to their capitals for consultation Reuters reported, quoting the Belarusian Belta News Agency, that this was before a second round of talks.

Ukraine said it wanted Ceasefire and withdrawal of troops from RussiaWhile the Kremlin said it would not announce its position in advance.

Moscow’s negotiators only said they hoped to arrive An agreement that benefits both parties.

Belarusa neighboring country to both countries whose government Moscow allyIt was the venue for negotiations on the fifth day since Moscow began the invasion of its neighbour.

However, expectations for a peaceful solution were not high ahead of Monday’s meeting.

Kyiv has agreed to send diplomats to a town near the Belarus-Ukrainian border, despite reports that Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko Preparing to send troops Join the Russian invasion.

Before the talks began, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Russian forces to lay down their arms and asked the European Union to grant him membership in the organization.

“As usual: I don’t really believe in the outcome of this meeting, but let’s give it a try,” said Zelensky.

Five days of military combat

The military hostilities began when Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a "special military operation" last Thursday, February 24, to defend the Russian-speaking population residing in Ukraine, particularly in the pro-Russian and separatist Donbas region, in the east of the country. Country.

Clashes between Ukrainian and Russian forces Repeated in many major cities From the country, although at the moment Ukraine retains control over it, including the capital, Kyiv.

The West, led by the United States and the European Union, has implemented tough economic and strategic sanctions against banks, oligarchs and senior Russian government officials, including Putin.

This Sunday, the Russian President ordered his nuclear deterrent forces On high alert.

The conflict killed thousands of military and civilians, with hundreds of thousands of displaced Ukrainians fleeing the fighting.