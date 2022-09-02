Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of sabotaging the nuclear mission in Zaporizhia

Ukrainian and Russian agencies continue to accuse each other of trying to obstruct the International Atomic Energy Agency’s mission to protect the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.

“The Russian military is lying, manipulating and distorting the reality of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant by publishing only information about the visit of the IAEA mission from which it can benefit,” Ukrainian nuclear energy company Energoatum said on Friday.

He also accused the Russians of trying to prevent the IAEA mission from learning the facts on the ground.”

“Military trucks deployed in the turbine halls of power plants, which did not meet all fire safety requirements, were presented to IAEA experts as equipment for the Chemical Defense Forces. And the Russian army is trying to hide all the violations of nuclear and radiological safety caused by it,” Energoatom said.

“At the Zaporizhia nuclear plant, only operational personnel were allowed to work, while the presence of people on the roads of members of the IAEA delegation was significantly limited,” Energoatum said.

“It is clear that under these conditions it will be difficult for the IAEA to conduct an impartial assessment of the situation in the ZNPP.”

For their part, pro-Russian officials in the occupied region blamed the Ukrainians for obstructing the work of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Alexander Volga, head of the Military-Civil Administration of Enerhodar, said Friday that “the shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces has not stopped, but its intensity has decreased significantly”, and that technicians continue to work on the restoration of damaged power lines. “As a result of the intense bombardment of Innerhodar from the Ukrainian side”.

Volga said that the IAEA team is still at the station “received the relevant documents on the nuclear power plant, as well as the map of the bombing carried out by the Ukrainian armed forces.”

Most of the IAEA mission left the station after a several-hour visit on Thursday, but a small team remained. The Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, promised that the agency would continue to be present at the station.