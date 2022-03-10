UK urges G7 to ban Russian oil imports

The United kingdom Urge this Wednesday for all countries st 7 to “end oil use and Russian gas”, as it did with United StateIn response to the invasion of Ukraine.

“Putin must fail,” the British minister declared. Foreign relationsAnd the les trussduring a visit to United State.

In our response to The Russia’s invasion of Ukraine“We must double our sanctions,” he said in a press conference with his American counterpart. Anthony Blinken.

According to her, this includes a “completely” separation. Russian banks the international system Swift.

The European Union has already cut seven Russian banks From this messaging platform Allows major operations, but maintains two large financial institutions closely related to Hydrocarbon sectordue to the heavy dependence of many European countries on gas in Russia.

For the same reason, the European Union does not want to ban Russian energy import.

“We want to encourage a larger group of countries to join us on these sanctions,” he said. les trussafter your country and United State Import is prohibited Russian oil.

Anthony Blinken also said he was “absolutely convinced of that.” put it in You will fail in the end.”

Russia will suffer a strategic defeat regardless of its short-term tactical gains in the Middle East Ukraine“, He said.

Blinken emphasized that the sanctions had “already wiped out 30 years of progress in Russia’s integration with the rest of the world,” and promised to continue “increasing pressure” on the Russian president. Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He also called on “the Kremlin to immediately allow obstruction of Ukrainian civilians Leave the besieged Ukrainian cities safely Russian forcesMoscow was accused of “closing” these exits.

“The Kremlin’s proposal to Increases Human corridors and this leads to Russia oa Belarus It’s absurd. He stressed that suggesting that Ukrainians should seek asylum with a government that shows such disregard for their lives is “offensive”. Anthony Blinken.