UK: Sunak leads race to succeed Boris Johnson

Former Minister of Economy feathery sonak Advance in the race to succeed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson one dimension The second round of voting To limit the number of candidates Leading the Conservative PartyWho rules the country?

sonak42 years old, He received 101 votes and was again placed in front of the Secretary of State for Commerce, Penny Mordaunt, who received 83 in support.. head of diplomacy Liz Truss, got 64 votes.

State Prosecutor Suella Braverman was eliminated by 27 votes While the former British Minister of Equality, Kimi Badnoch And the deputy Tom Tugendhat They are still in contention, by 49 and 32 votes, respectively.

There are other calls scheduled for next week. The goal is to have two finalists left before the July 21 parliamentary recess.

Result will be announced on September 5th After a mailed vote of Conservative Party followers.

british prime minister, Boris Johnson resigned on July 7 due to a series of scandals And after many of his cabinet ministers left their posts, including Rishi Sunak.

Polls indicate that mordaunt can win sonakTruss and the two other candidates still in contention, after the elimination process ends, the gunmen vote between two candidates.

But this Army Reserve recruit, who holds the position of Secretary of Commerce at a lower level than the other candidates, is beginning to take blows from her competitors and faces fierce attacks.

