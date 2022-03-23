UK, remote island pub seeks director to crown him king

If you can’t wait to add “Pub Manager and King” to your resume, and then you can show off on Linkedin, then this is the opportunity for you: pub More than a hundred years Bel IslandIn the United kingdomHe’s looking for someone to run in the summer. However, the title of king is awarded only if you are successful in the interview.

But let’s go in order: on Peel Island you’ll find all its residents (two people) to pay their respects, the ever-expanding seal colony, a damaged 14th-century castle, and the tavern, Ship Inn, which appears to be over 300 years old. It is owned by the Barrow-in-Furness Council. Seriously, the charm of the place is undeniable: opening a beer at sunset, in a silence broken only by crashing waves and the screams of seals doesn’t sound so bad. And the title of king? As we expected, this is given to those who manage to get a job as a bar manager. According to tradition, the ceremony consists of sprinkling buckets of beer and swearing “to be a good smoker, an excellent drinker and lover of all women or all men.”

“When I was younger, we had wonderful nights at the tavern, and I must have slept on every sap of grass, drunk and sober, in the rain, wind, and snow,” he says. John Murphy, 72 year old tour guide. He would like to apply for the job, but is afraid that he is too old. “I am seriously considering it. Can I end my days with a happy smile on my face by sharing a pint with 800 seals? I think I can, yes.”



