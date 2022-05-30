you know the Jenga? It’s a game where you build a tower out of parallel lines and challenge yourself to remove it without making it collapse. Here, now imagine a tower Chips English stacked like Jenga tiles, and Queen Elizabeth Who takes them with great care one by one to eat it. No, we didn’t describe one of those dreams coming true with a high fever, but what really happened – and may still happen – at Buckingham Palace.

The advice came from Darren McGrady, who worked as a chef for 11 years between the 1980s and the 1990s. In fact, the chef claims that the Queen had her chips cut into regular rectangles and then stacked on top of each other to form a real tower, and at the end served everything with tarragon sauce and a decorative flower. Keep in mind that McGrady himself explains that this more refined preparation was exclusive to the Queen and any of her guests, while the rest of the royal team had to make do with a traditional portion of fish and chips. What can I say: if the court Christmas menu is boring, we must admit that the snack is the exact opposite!



