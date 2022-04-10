UK Prime Minister meets President Zelensky without warning in Kyiv

Representatives of the British Ministry noted that Johnson’s visit represented “solidarity with the Ukrainians.” The United Kingdom recently sent a shipment of military equipment worth £100 million.

London, April 9 (EFE). – The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson I know have gathered with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Visit to Kyiv what or what Not announced before According to a photo published today by the Embassy of Ukraine in the United Kingdom on Twitter.

And the diplomatic mission published a picture of the two leaders sitting face to face in an office next to the flags of the two countries, and added the word “surprise” in their message.

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom visited the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: V_Zelenskiy_official, Telegram via EFE/EPA

Downing Street, Johnson’s official office, confirmed the meeting in the Ukrainian capital shortly after, a day after the United Kingdom announced a shipment of new military equipment worth 100 million pounds (120 million euros).

A spokesman for the prime minister noted that the trip represented a “show of solidarity with Ukrainians” and that the two leaders met to address “support”. [británico] for Ukraine in the long term.

Among other things, Johnson will explain to Zelensky the UK’s “new financial and military aid package” so that his country can continue to stand up to Russian attacks.

The British head of government was in Kyiv for the last time on February 2, weeks before the start of the Russian invasion, when he gave a joint press conference with Zelensky.

This week, a delegation from Ukraine’s executive branch and senior members of its army attended arms demonstrations at a training camp in southwest England, where the British Armed Forces showed them armored vehicles, anti-aircraft defenses and other equipment in operation.

