UK port workers join strikes, demand better conditions

By Sylvia Hoy

London (AFP) – Some Two thousand employees From largest port of loading From Britain will start The Sunday strike From eight days Requests Salary ImprovementsIt is the latest of several work stoppages to affect the British economy.

Staff, including crane operators and machine operators, will leave their positions at the Felixstowe wharf on Britain’s east coast, where about 4 million containers of 2,000 vessels are handled each year.

The strike comes as the UK enters its third day of a rail strike, which has called for better wages and job security amid soaring energy and food prices.

Only one in five UK trains was running on Saturday and not a single train arrived at some stations. Thousands of tourists as well as football and cricket fans were frustrated at not being able to get to their matches. The unrest will continue until Sunday and union leaders say there are likely to be more strikes.

Moreover, most London Underground lines were disrupted on Friday due to another strike.

Unite claims that the parent company of Felixstowe, CK Hutchison Holding Ltd. It prioritized profits over giving its workers a fair wage.

For its part, the port authorities expressed their “disappointment” that Unite “did not come to the negotiating table to have a constructive discussion and try to find a solution.”

Felixstowe handles nearly half of the goods entering the country. The strike could force merchant ships to divert to other ports in the UK or Europe.

A growing number of unions are planning strikes as Britain faces its worst cost-of-living crisis in decades. The latest figures put inflation at 10.1 per cent – the highest in 40 years – and a growing number of Britons are struggling to deal with rising energy and food prices with wages not covering the level of the cost of living.

Postal workers, lawyers, BT employees and garbage collectors have announced a strike through the end of this month.

Railway employees launched a series of large-scale strikes that halted national rail travel in June, demanding better wages and working conditions as authorities try to reform the railway system, which has lost much of its revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic and changes in travel patterns. .

The government and the transit unions have not reached a solution despite months of negotiations.