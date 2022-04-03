UK, Nestlé to close Newcastle factory: 474 employees at home

Nestle announced its intention to close the candy factory in Newcastle, UK by 2023 kingdom United, with the aim of moving the majority of production to Halifax, West Yorkshire. However, this move causes some resentment: several unions have declared that closing a factory with a positive balance sheet is “unacceptable”, especially since it will leave 474 employees at home.

The plant in question has been active since 1958, but according to the trade unions, the intention is to transfer the production of sweets to the Czech Republic and Poland. “All of this will have a devastating impact on workers and their families,” he explained. Russians MurdochThe GMB national official stressed the fact that shifting production in Eastern Europe would lead to a “significant increase in land and sea mileage, increased pollution and environmental damage”.

For its part, Nestlé maintains the most rigorous corporate narrative: “From the beginning we wanted to provide sufficient time and space for these discussions and it is right that they are held directly with our employees and unions and not publicly” as a note. Branched out by multinational corporations. Supporting our people and their families remains a priority during this process and we thank everyone for their patience.”



