UK, Inspired signs partnership with Betfred to install 5,500 VLT terminals

Betfred will buy 5000 Vantage™ locker in a new contract

Inspired, the leading provider of gaming content, technology, hardware and services for gaming, has announced a new five-year contract with the Betfred Group, a UK-based betting company that owns and operates over 1,400 betting shops in the UK with over 50 years of trading. Experience.

As part of this agreement, Inspired will exclusively provide Betfred with fully integrated managed services for the entire property of more than 5,500 terminals, including installation, remote and field technology support, as well as platform and content distribution. Additionally, Betfred has committed to purchasing 5,000 new Vantage™ servers in 2023. The latest version of the Inspired VLT family, Vantage is powered by an intelligent operating system that features a modern and intuitive next-generation roster with key features that guide players’ gameplay recommendations based on their gameplay sessions.

“This is a major contract for Inspired, which guarantees the largest ownership of our clients in the UK until 2028,” he said. Brooks PiercePresident and Chief Operating Officer of Inspired. “We are very pleased with the results of our new Vantage terminal, which Betfred has agreed to purchase as part of this contract, and we expect this agreement to be the standard for our customers in the future.”

“Inspired has been a major, trusted supplier for 20 years and we have a very collaborative partnership with them,” he said. Mark Stebbings, director of operations at the Betfred Group. “We aspire to provide our customers with the best possible experience and the new Vantage wardrobe from Inspired. We have been impressed with the Vantage results and are thrilled that our customers can enjoy Inspired’s best-in-class in terms of technology, hardware and innovative content.”