Investing.com – British shares closed lower on Thursday; The decline in , sectors pushed the indices down.

At the close in London, it was down 1.00%.

Best value for session in Kant okado group PLC (LON :), up 4.34% or 35.60 points, to settle at 855.40 at the close. follow him Wisdom Medicines PLC (LON 🙂 that rose 2.93% 44.00 points to close at 1.00, then BT Group PLC (LON :), which rose 1.98% by 3.60 points to close at 185.15.

To the tail of the cursor is over Antofagasta PLC (LON:) which fell 5.83% or 72.50 points to close at 1.00. British land For its part, PLC (LON:) decreased 5.52%, 27.90 points, and closed at 477.50, while Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (LON 🙂 lost 4.95%, 4, 26 points, until it ended at 81.85.

The Reds outperformed the Greens on the London Stock Exchange by 1,329 to 526, with 426 closing flat.

Shares of Antofagasta PLC (LON 🙂 fell to a 52-week low, dropping 5.83% to 72.50 to settle at 1.00.

Gold futures for August delivery were down 0.42%, or $7.75 an ounce. Among other commodities, crude oil futures for August delivery fell 1.49%, or $1.58, to settle at $104.61 a barrel, while Brent crude futures for August delivery fell 1.27%, or 1.42, to $110.32 a barrel.

GBP/USD settled 0.24% at 1.22, while EUR/GBP was unchanged 0.16% at 0.86.

The dollar index rose 0.21% to 104.20.