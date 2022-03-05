© Reuters. UK indices closed lower; Investing.com UK 100 drops 3.62%



Investing.com – British shares closed lower on Friday; The decline in , sectors pushed the indices down.

At the close in London, the index fell 3.62% to hit its lowest level in 3 months.

Best value for session in Kant Frenelo PLC (LON :), an increase of 8.61%, 58.80 points, to settle at 742.00 at the close. follow him London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LON :), which rose 3.87%, 270.00 points, to close at 7.00, then SSE PLC (LON :), which rose 1.88%, 29.50 points, to close at 1.00.

At the bottom of the index was VTB PAO DRC Bank (LON :), which fell 99.00%, or 0.99 points, to close at 0.01. barbaric As for Group PLC (LON :), it cut 8.38% and 150.00 points and closed at 1.00 while CRH PLC (LON 🙂 lost 7.74% or 252.00 points to close at 3.00.

The Reds beat the Greens on the London Stock Exchange by 1859 to 223, with 289 closing flat.

Gold futures for April delivery rose 1.47%, or 28.50, at $1.00 an ounce. Among other commodities, crude oil futures for April delivery rose 4.70%, or $5.06, to settle at $112.73 a barrel, while Brent crude futures for May delivery rose 4.22%, or $4.66, to $115.12 a barrel.

GBP/USD fell 0.81% to 1.32, while EUR/GBP was unchanged 0.35% to 0.83.

The dollar index rose 0.77% to 98.54.