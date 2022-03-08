UK indices closed lower; Investing.com UK 100 Down 0.35% By Investing.com

© Reuters. UK indices closed lower; Investing.com UK 100 Down 0.35%



Investing.com – British shares closed lower on Monday; The decline in , sectors pushed the indices down.

At the close in London, the index fell 0.35%, hitting its lowest level in 3 months.

The best value for the session was Shell PLC (LON:), up 8.05%, 147.60 points, to settle at 1.00 at the close. It was followed by BAE Systems PLC (LON :), which advanced 7.11% or 49.20 points to close at 740.80, and BP PLC (LON 🙂 which rose 3.84% or 13.35 points to end the session at 361.50.

At the bottom of the index was EasyJet PLC (LON:) which fell by 7.53%, or 35.80 points, to close at 439.50. On its part, Tui AG (LON:) stock decreased 6.76% or 13.15 points and closed at 181.35 while. Melrose Industries PLC (LON:): lost 6.68% or 8.10 points to close at 113.20.

The Reds beat the Greens on the London Stock Exchange by 1542 to 552, with 301 closing flat.

Shares of EasyJet PLC (LON 🙂 slumped to a 52-week low, dropping 7.53% to 35.80 to settle at 439.50. Shares of Tui AG (LON 🙂 slid to a record low, shedding 6.76% to 13.15 to settle at 181.35. Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON 🙂 slid to a 52-week low, down 6.68% or 8.10, to settle at 113.20.

Gold futures for April delivery were up 1.22%, or $24.00 an ounce. Among other commodities, crude oil futures for April delivery rose 4.31%, or $4.99, to settle at $120.67 a barrel, while Brent crude futures for May delivery rose 5.75%, or $6.79, to $124.90 a barrel.

GBP/USD fell 0.85% to 1.31, while EUR/GBP was unchanged 0.50% to hit 0.83.

The dollar index rose 0.40% to 99.07.