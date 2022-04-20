© Reuters UK indices closed lower; Investing.com UK 100 down 0.16%



Investing.com – British shares closed lower on Tuesday; The decline in , sectors pushed the indices down.

At the close in London it fell 0.16%.

The best value for the session was Smith & Nephew PLC (LON :), up 3.31%, 39.50 points, to settle at 1.00 at the close. It was followed by Ferguson Plc (LON :), which rose 2.30%, 230.00 points to close at 10.00, then Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (LON :), which rose 2.22%, 2,07 points until it ended the session at 95.50.

To the tail of the cursor is over Waseet Capital Group PLC (LON 🙂 which fell 4.55% or 77.00 points to close at 1.00. ITV For its part, the stock of PLC (LON::) decreased 3.61%, 2.78 points, and closed at 74.24, while . Tells PLC (LON 🙂 lost 3.37% or 20.80 points to close at 597.40.

The Reds outperformed the Greens on the London Stock Exchange by 1095 to 812, with 462 closing flat.

Gold futures for June delivery fell 1.36%, or 26.95, to $1.00 an ounce. Among other commodities, crude oil futures for June delivery fell 4.95%, or $5.33, to settle at $102.28 a barrel, while Brent crude futures for June delivery fell 5.08%, or $5.75, to $107.41 a barrel.

GBP/USD settled 0.04% at 1.30, while EUR/GBP was unchanged 0.21% at 0.83.

The dollar index rose 0.12% to 100.89.