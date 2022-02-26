UK indices closed lower; Investing.com UK 100 Closed Flat, By Investing.com

© Reuters. UK indices closed lower; Investing.com UK 100 closed flat,



Investing.com – British shares closed lower on Friday; Of the sectors strengthened indicators.

At close in London, it was flat, 0%.

Best value session was NK Rosneft PAO DRC (LON :), who said goodbye flat, 0%, 0 pips, until it reached 5.90 at the close. It was followed by Sberbank Of Russia (LON :), which was flat, 0%, 0 points, to close at 10.69, then GMK Norilskiy Nikel PAO DRC (LON :), which was flat, 0%, 0 points, until rejection. The session is at 25.61.

To the tail of the cursor is over Frenelo PLC (LON 🙂 which was flat 0% i.e. 0 pips to close at 696.80. On the other hand, Avast PLC (LON 🙂 was flat, 0%, 0 pips, and closed at 617.80, while B&M European Value Retail SA (LON 🙂 0%, 0 pips, expires at 592.20.

The greens outperformed red on the London Stock Exchange by 1.659 to 336, with 381 closing flat.

Gold futures for April delivery rose 0.63%, or $12.05 an ounce. Among other commodities, crude oil futures for April delivery rose 3.68%, or $3.32, to settle at $93.53 a barrel, while Brent crude futures for May delivery rose 2.10%, or $1.95, to $94.94 a barrel.

GBP/USD settled 0% to trade at 1.3594, while EUR/GBP was unchanged 0% to trade at 0.8321.

The dollar index rose 0.10% to 96.112.