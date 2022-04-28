UK indices closed higher; Investing.com UK 100 Up 1.24% By Investing.com

© Reuters. UK indices closed higher; Investing.com UK 100 up 1.24%



Investing.com – British shares rose at the close on Thursday; Gains in sectors, pushed indexes higher.

At the close in London, it added 1.24%.

Best value for session in Kant Standard Chartered PLC (LON), up 14.16%, 67.90 points, to settle at 547.60 at the close. It was followed by AVEVA Group PLC (LON 🙂 which advanced 6.76% or 130.00 points to close at 2.00, and white bread PLC (LON 🙂 which rose 4.28% or 118.00 points to end the session at 2.00.

At the tail end of the cursor J Sainsbury’s PLC (LON) that fell 4.31% or 10.30 points to close at 228.70 points. Frenelo For its part, PLC (LON:) stock fell 3.63%, 28.80 points, and closed at 765.00, while St. James’s Place PLC (LON 🙂 2.78%, 36.50 points, even finished at 1.00.

The green numbers outperformed the red numbers on the London Stock Exchange by 1097 to 778, with 424 closing flat.

Shares of J Sainsbury PLC (LON 🙂 fell to a 52-week low, down 4.31%, at 10.30, to settle at 228.70.

Gold futures for June delivery were up 0.11%, or 2.06, at $1.00 an ounce. Among other commodities, crude oil futures for June delivery rose 2.19%, or $2.23, to settle at $104.25 a barrel, while Brent crude futures for July delivery rose 1.59%, or $1.67, to settle at $106.62 a barrel.

GBP/USD fell 0.61% to 1.25, while EUR/GBP was unchanged 0.25% to 0.84.

The dollar index rose 0.58 percent to 103.57.