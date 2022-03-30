UK indices closed higher; Investing.com UK 100 Up 0.54% By Investing.com

© Reuters UK indices closed higher; Investing.com UK 100, up 0.54%



Investing.com – British shares rose at the close on Wednesday; Gains in sectors, pushed indexes higher.

At the close in London, it added 0.54% to hit a new one-month high.

Best value for session in Kant Anglo-American PLC (LON :), up 4.60%, 175.00 points, to settle at 3.00 at the close. Followed by Shell PLC (LON :), which rose 4.43%, 89.50 points to close at 2.00, then BHP Group PLC (LON :), which rose 4.41%, 126.00 points, until the close of the session at 2.00.

At the bottom of the index was DS Smith PLC (LON :), which fell 4.36%, or 14.90 points, to close at 326.80. Ashted Group For its part, PLC stock (LON: 4.17%, 211.00 points, and closed at 4.00), while St. James’s Place PLC (LON:): lost 3.99%, 60.50 points, until it ended at 1.00.

The Reds beat the Greens on the London Stock Exchange by 1194 to 721, with 460 closing flat.

Gold futures for April delivery rose 1.08%, or 20.70, at $1.00 an ounce. Among other commodities, crude oil futures for May delivery rose 2.96%, or $3.09, to settle at $107.33 a barrel, while Brent crude futures for June delivery rose 2.94%, or $3.17, to $110.88 a barrel.

The GBP/USD pair rose 0.43% to settle at 1.31, while the EUR/GBP was unchanged, up 0.25% at 0.85.

The dollar index fell 0.52 percent to 97.93.