UK indices closed higher; Investing.com UK 100 Up 0.40% By Investing.com

Investing.com – British shares rose at the close on Tuesday; Gains in sectors, pushed indexes higher.

At the close in London, it was up 0.40%.

Best value for session in Kant middle PLC (LON :), up 3.92% or 2.82 points, to settle at 74.76 at the close. follow him Melrose Industries PLC (LON:) stock rose 3.76%, or 4.05 points, to close at 111.65 and Phoenix Holding Group PLC (LON:) that rose 3.40% or 19.40 points, to end the session at 590.60.

At the bottom of the index, International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (LON:) fell by 3.47%, or 4.42 points, to close at 123.02. On its part, Carnival PLC (LON:): decreased 2.75% and 29.50 points and closed at 1.00 in the afternoon. Tells PLC (LON 🙂 lost 2.24% or 12.20 points to close at 531.40.

The Reds beat the Greens on the London Stock Exchange by 994 to 930, with 377 closing flat.

Shares of Carnival PLC (LON 🙂 fell to a 52-week low, chopping 2.75% to 29.50 to settle at 1.00.

Gold futures for June delivery fell 0.88%, or 16.30, to $1.00 an ounce. Among other commodities, crude oil futures for June delivery fell 3.77%, or $3.89, to settle at $99.20 a barrel, while Brent crude futures for July delivery fell 3.70%, or $3.92 a barrel.

GBP/USD settled 0.20% at 1.23, while EUR/GBP was unchanged 0.00% at 0.86.

The dollar index rose 0.26% to 103.96.