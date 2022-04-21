UK indices closed higher; Investing.com UK 100 Up 0.38% By Investing.com

© Reuters. UK indices closed higher; Investing.com UK 100, up 0.38%



Investing.com – British shares rose at the close on Wednesday; Gains in sectors, pushed indexes higher.

At the close in London, it was up 0.38%.

Best value for session in Kant CRH PLC (LON:): an increase of 5.88% 178.50 points to settle at 3.00 at the close. follow him Ashted Group PLC (LON :), which rose 4.01%, 184.00 points, to close at 4.00, and Experian PLC (LON :), which rose 3.91%, 106.00 points, to close at 2.00.

To the tail of the cursor is over okado group PLC (LON:) which fell 5.34% or 61.00 points to close at 1.00. Rio Tinto On its part, PLC (LON:): 4.75% lowered 292.00 points and closed at 5.00 while Glencore PLC (LON 🙂 lost 3.12% or 16.70 points to close at 518.90.

The green numbers outperformed the red numbers on the London Stock Exchange by 1104 to 751, with 463 closing flat.

Gold futures for June delivery fell 0.26%, or $5.10 an ounce. Among other commodities, crude oil futures for June delivery rose 0.47%, or $0.48, to settle at $102.53 a barrel, while Brent crude futures for June delivery rose 0.01%, or $0.01, to settle at $107.26 a barrel.

The GBP/USD pair rose 0.45% to trade at 1.31, while the EUR/GBP was unchanged, up 0.12% at 0.83.

The dollar index fell 0.56% to 100.40.