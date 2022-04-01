UK indices closed higher; Investing.com UK 100 Up 0.34% By Investing.com

© Reuters. UK indices closed higher; Investing.com UK 100, up 0.34%



Investing.com – British shares rose at the close on Friday; Gains in sectors, pushed indexes higher.

At the close in London, it added 0.34%.

Best value for session in Kant Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (LON:), up 3.05%, 178.00 points, to settle at 6.00 at the close. follow him Anglo-American PLC (LON 🙂 which advanced 2.44% 97.00 points to close at 4.00 and Rio Tinto PLC (LON 🙂 that rose 2.37%, 144.00 points, to end the session at 6.00.

To the tail of the cursor is over compass set PLC (LON 🙂 which fell by 3.27% or 54.00 points to close at 1.00. Hargreaves For its part, Lansdown PLC (LON:): reduced 2.26%, 22.80 points, and closed at 985.20, while . middle And PLC stock (LON 🙂 lost 2.15% or 1.72 points, to close at 78.36 points.

The green numbers outperformed the red numbers on the London Stock Exchange by 1015 to 882, with 453 closing flat.

Shares of Anglo American PLC (LON 🙂 rose to an all-time high, trading 2.44% higher at 97.00 to settle at 4.00. Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON 🙂 slid to a record low, shedding 2.26% to 22.80 to settle at 985.20.

Gold futures for April delivery fell 1.46%, or 28.50, to $1.00 an ounce. Among other commodities, crude oil futures for May delivery fell 0.89%, or $0.89, to settle at $99.39 a barrel, while Brent crude futures for June delivery fell 0.11%, or 0.11, to $104.60 a barrel.

GBP/USD settled 0.27% at 1.31, while EUR/GBP was unchanged 0.03% at 0.84.

The dollar index rose 0.31% to 98.67.