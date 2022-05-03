UK indices closed higher; Investing.com UK 100 Up 0.26% By Investing.com

© Reuters. UK indices closed higher; Investing.com UK 100, up 0.26%



Investing.com – British shares rose at the close on Tuesday; Gains in sectors, pushed indexes higher.

At the close in London, it was up 0.26%.

Best value for session in Kant BP PLC (LON:), with a rise of 5.80%, 22.70 points, to settle at 414.25 at the close. Followed by BAE Systems PLC (LON :), which rose 3.60% or 26.60 points, to close at 766.60, then International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (LON :), which rose 3.50%, 504 points, ending the session. at 149.00.

To the tail of the cursor is over Safe Plc (LON 🙂 which fell at 10.32% or 138.50 points to close at 1.00. As for Avast PLC (LON :), it lowered 5.75% and 32.40 points and closed at 531.60 while Croda International PLC (LON:): lost 4.66% or 364.00 points to close at 7.00.

The Reds beat the Greens on the London Stock Exchange by 1,220 to 686, with 432 closing flat.

Gold futures for June delivery rose 0.41%, or 7.66, at $1.00 an ounce. Among other commodities, crude oil futures for June delivery fell 1.98%, or $2.08, to settle at $103.09 a barrel, while Brent crude futures for July delivery fell 1.91%, or 2.05, to $105.53 a barrel.

GBP/USD was flat 0.14% to 1.25, while EUR/GBP was unchanged 0.20% to 0.84.

The dollar index fell 0.35% to 103.40.