Investing.com – British shares rose at the close on Thursday; Gains in sectors, pushed indexes higher.

At the close in London, it was up 0.23%.

The best stock of the session was Sberbank Of Russia (LON:), up 1.00% or 0.45 points to settle at 0.50 at the close. follow him Frenelo PLC (LON :), which rose 5.73%, 41.60 points to close at 767.60, and BHP Group PLC (LON :), which rose 2.23%, 61.00 points, to close at 2.00.

To the tail of the cursor is over next one PLC (LON:) which fell 3.26% or 208.00 points to close at 6.00. Ferguson Plc (LON :), for its part, reduced 3.25%, 365.00 points, and closed at 10.00, while Schroders PLC (LON 🙂 lost 3.14% or 102.00 pips to close at 3.00.

The Reds beat the Greens on the London Stock Exchange by 1140 to 721, with 447 closing flat.

Shares of BHP Group PLC (LON 🙂 rose to an all-time high, advancing 2.23% to 61.00 to settle at 2.00.

Gold futures for April delivery were up 1.45%, or $28.00 an ounce. Among other commodities, crude oil futures for May delivery fell 1.53%, or $1.76, to settle at $113.17 a barrel, while Brent crude futures for May delivery fell 1.39%, or 1.69 to $119.91 a barrel.

GBP/USD settled 0.23% at 1.32, while EUR/GBP was unchanged 0.17% at 0.83.

The dollar index rose 0.23% to 98.84.