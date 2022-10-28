UK indices closed higher; Investing.com UK 100 Up 0.21% By Investing.com

© Reuters. UK indices closed higher; Investing.com UK 100 up 0.21%



Investing.com – British shares rose at the close on Thursday; Gains in sectors, pushed indexes higher.

At the close in London, it was up 0.21%.

The best value for the session was Shell PLC (LON:) up 5.46%, 125.50 points, to settle at 2.00 at the close. follow him BP PLC (LON 🙂 which advanced 3.41% or 15.90 points to close at 481.90 and Melrose Industries PLC (LON:) stock, which rose 2.92% or 3.30 points, to end the session at 116.45.

To the tail of the cursor is over Rio Tinto PLC (LON 🙂 which fell by 3.70% or 179.00 points to close at 4.00. For its part, Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:): shed 3.36%, 64.00 points, and closed at 1.00, while BHP Group PLC (LON 🙂 lost 3.14%, 70.00 points, until it ended at 2.00.

The Reds beat the Greens on the London Stock Exchange by 909 to 883, with 489 closing flat.

Shares of BP PLC (LON 🙂 rose to a 52-week high, up 3.41% or 15.90, to settle at 481.90.

Gold futures for December delivery fell 0.29%, or $4.85 an ounce. Among other commodities, crude oil futures for December delivery rose 1.72%, or $1.51, to settle at $89.42 a barrel, while Brent crude futures for January delivery rose 1.46%, or $1.37 a barrel.

GBP/USD settled down 0.27% to 1.16, while EUR/GBP was down 0.58% at 0.86.

The dollar index rose 0.54 percent to 110.14.