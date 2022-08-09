© Reuters. UK indices closed higher; Investing.com UK 100, up 0.02%



Investing.com – British shares rose at the close on Tuesday; Gains in sectors, pushed indexes higher.

At the close in London, the index rose 0.02% to hit a new one-month high.

The best stock of the session was GMK Norilskiy Nikel PAO DRC (LON :), up 381.48% or 7.21 points, to settle at 9.10 at the close. It was followed by Imperial Brands PLC (LON :), which advanced 1.69% or 31.00 points to close at 1.00, and national network PLC (LON 🙂 which rose 1.54% or 17.50 points to end the session at 1.00.

At the bottom of the cursor is finished NK Rosneft The PAO DRC (LON:) fell 66.77%, or 0.40 points, to close at 0.20. For its part, Carnival PLC (LON:): fell 8.67%, 65.40 points, and closed at 688.60, while Abrdn PLC (LON 🙂 lost 6.82%, 11.80 points, until it ended at 161.15.

The Reds beat the Greens on the London Stock Exchange by 1135 to 698, with 465 closing flat.

Shares of NK Rosneft PAO DRC (LON 🙂 slumped to an all-time low, down 66.77%, or 0.40, to settle at 0.20.

Gold futures for December delivery rose 0.42%, or 7.55, at $1.00 an ounce. Among other commodities, crude oil futures for September delivery fell 0.71%, or $0.64, to settle at $90.12 a barrel, while Brent crude futures for October delivery fell 0.59%, or $0.64, to $96.08 a barrel.

GBP/USD settled 0.05% at 1.21, while EUR/GBP was unchanged 0.24% at 0.85.

The dollar index fell 0.16 percent to 106.15.