UK citizens have stepped up their visits to supermarkets in search of cheaper prices and less cost of living.

It should not be a secret now that my citizens United kingdom Do not sail in calm waters. The Queen’s lands are facing an inflation rate of 9% which is in fact going to increase further, and the Governor of the Bank of England himself, Andrew Bailey He did not hesitate to describe the recent increases in food prices as “appalling”. Against this background, and with the cost of living still rising, British citizens have stepped up their visits to supermarkets (+7% year on year, according to data compiled by NielsenIQ analysts) in search of the prices more convenient.

He commented in this regard: “Buyers are becoming more cautious in their purchases.” Mike Watkins Business and Retail Manager at NielsenIQ UK. “The advantage of supermarkets is that shoppers may be more inclined to dine at home when budgets are tight.” In short, no more dinners out because we can’t stand it – but let’s try looking at the glass half full: it’s an advantage for supermarkets!

The report by NielsenIQ also shows that UK food sales rose 0.6% year-on-year, driven in particular by a sharp increase (+2.3%) in the past week, clearly due to the approach of the platinum festivities. Jubilee. Even if total sales in the last 12 weeks showed an overall decline of 1.7% year over year.



