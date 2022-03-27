UK GDP rebounded by 0.8% in January

The UK’s gross domestic product expanded by 0.8% in January, after declining by 0.2% in December 2021, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported.

In this way, the British economy would have stood in January 2022 at 0.8% above the level of activity recorded in February 2020, the last month before the impact of the pandemic and the restrictions applied to contain the spread of Covid-19.

“GDP has rebounded from the shock it suffered in December from the Omicron variable and is already 0.8% above the pre-pandemic level,” said Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the Office for National Statistics.

In the first month of the year, activity in the services sector increased by 0.8%, as did the manufacturing sector, while growth in construction was 1.1%.

“Although supply chain problems persisted in some activities, activity in construction and manufacturing increased for the third month in a row,” Morgan noted.

Compared to February 2020, activity in the services sector increased by 1.3%, while it increased in the manufacturing sector by 1.6% and in the construction sector by 1.4%.