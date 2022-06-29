UK exceeds 1,000 cases of monkeypox

Washington, June 28 (Sputnik). The country’s Health Security Agency (UKHSA) reported on Tuesday that the United Kingdom has passed 1,000 cases of monkeypox.

As of June 26, 286 new infections were detected, bringing the total number of cases to 1,076, of which 1,035 correspond to England, 27 in Scotland, nine in Wales and five in Northern Ireland.

The average age of those affected is 36 years.

Monkeypox is a rare disease that can be transmitted between animals and humans and causes various symptoms including fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, fatigue, as well as rashes on the hands and face similar to the classic symptoms. Smallpox, although it is less dangerous.

Transmission occurs through close contact with an infected person, a carrier animal, or contaminated objects.

According to the World Health Organization, the case fatality rate varied across epidemics, but was less than 10 percent in documented events.

Originally from Africa, this disease has recently been recorded in many countries around the world. (Sputnik)