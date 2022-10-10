UK businesses are rapidly collapsing as energy bills soar

UK businesses are collapsing at the fastest rate since the height of the global financial crisis as rising energy bills put thousands of businesses out of business.

There were more than 5,600 bankruptcies in England and Wales in the second quarter, the highest level since 2009, according to the Office for National Statistics.

A sharp rise in energy bills has been cited as the biggest problem for businesses, while debt repayment difficulties, rising raw material costs and supply chain disruptions have also taken their toll.

While the financial crisis affected all businesses, construction, retail, accommodation and food services saw the largest number of bankruptcies in the first half of the year.

The government has set the subsidy to help companies and public sector bodies struggling with their energy bills. However, the business program will only last six months, unlike the two-year program for families.

Bankruptcies declined in 2020 as the government provided support to protect businesses during the pandemic. But since then, the number of failures has risen sharply as companies face new challenges even after the shutdowns have ended.