UK braces for ‘brutal’ battle between richest parliamentarian and Thatcher supporters

The final stage of figuring out who will succeed controversial Boris Johnson as British Prime Minister has already begun and it will not be just a bed of roses. Former Finance Minister Rishi Sunakthe Minister of Foreign Affairs, Les TrussThey were set for the finals of the competition on Wednesday after leaving many opponents behind. In recent weeks, both candidates have been among the most aggressive in criticizing each other and have shown a willingness to fight hard for the position.

Conservative MPs voted for days among several candidates in successive knockout rounds, until only two remained. Sunak was crowned the favorite with 137 votes, compared to 113 for Truss, who managed to unseat Secretary of State for Trade Policy Penny Mordaunt at the last minute by 105 votes.

The date on the horizon is September 5, when the winner of the primaries will be announced, who will become the leader of the Conservative Party and head of government. Both files are completely different.

On the one hand, there is Sunak, 42, the financial moderator who led the British economy through the pandemic until he resigned from Johnson’s government on the fifth due to disagreements with his administration. If he wins the primaries, he will be the first Hindu to rule the country – his ancestors were Indian immigrants.

He is a billionaire and the richest MP in the UK.

On the other hand, there is Truss, 46, a fierce anti-tax activist who led Britain’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine as foreign minister. He was abroad when the government crisis broke out and until the last moment he maintained his support for the president, and is still in the interim government today. She is the darling of the conservative right wing.

In the past year, Truss posed on several occasions in evocation of former Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, causing her to be categorized by the press as the Iron Lady heiress.

the favorite?

If so far it has been a matter of eliminating several candidates, from now on the competition will focus on persuasion of one’s attitudes and traits over a particular competitor.

“They are two candidates with different profiles. They were both in Boris Johnson’s government, so the ‘I’m totally new’ argument is hard to believe. In fact, it comes from the current government. Enrique Banos, director of the Institute for European Studies at Piura University, told El Comercio:

He notes that the position of former Treasury Secretary is often described as more centrist and Truss’s more conservative stance, and that both have the advantage of having government experience.

The former treasurer’s strength lies on the economic issue, with an approach that appears entirely liberal. Instead, they opt for more conservative positions. It kind of represents the continuity of Margaret Thatcher. “He’s someone who has tables on international issues,” says Banos.

As for the biographical aspects, he considers Sonak to have the advantage of the most extensive profile as he comes from an immigrant family, which is pretty amazing for Tori’s party. “The classic picture of conservatives is the male, the white, the upper middle class, and that doesn’t work. This is an intriguing social change,” he points out.

Sunak has led all rounds of voting among conservative lawmakers, but it is Truss who so far appears to have the upper hand among the roughly 200,000 ruling party members who will ultimately choose the winner.

Despite this, Banos highlights that Sunak has a better starting point, although it was surprising how well Truss came back in the last vote. “But, with this down-to-earth and mediocre tone, he may have certain advantages.”

‘brutal’ conflict

In the coming weeks, Sunak and Truss will try to get the gunmen vote. If the tone seen so far in the competition were to be maintained, the aggressiveness of the interventions would be expected to be very high.

Banus remembers that the English parliamentary system is indeed very aggressive, which can be seen when listening to the debates in Parliament.

“It’s a style that would probably frighten him a bit in another country. So I suppose that now the blame will be distributed, although I think they will try to emphasize their own positions and win the support of those who supported those who fell in battle. It’s a very brutal regime.”

Whoever wins will be a milestone in the UK. Sunak may be the first prime minister of Asian descent and Truss will become the third prime minister in its history.

