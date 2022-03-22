UK asks Meta and TikTok to block access to ‘RT’

Reuters. – Britain’s culture minister said Thursday she had written to social media company TikTok and parent company Meta Platforms of Facebook to ask if they could block access to Russia’s state television network. RT in the UK.

Metta said on Monday that it will restrict access to Russian media RT And the Sputnik on its platforms across the European Union.

Britain’s Ofcom told the media on Wednesday it was studying whether RT He was due to keep his license in the country after he ramped up investigations into a channel the government accused of being a tool in a campaign to mislead the Kremlin.

“I was very pleased to see yesterday that the channel is now officially out of UK TV having stopped broadcasting on Sky, Freeview and Freesat. (…) I have written to Meta and TikTok asking them to do everything possible to prevent access to RT in the UK, as they have done in Europe,” Nadine Doris said in Parliament.

“We will not stop until we convince every organisation, whether based in the UK or not, that it is wrong to broadcast Russian propaganda into British homes.”

RT did not immediately respond to the request Reuters to make comments.

The British government said that a complete ban could lead to reciprocal action by Moscow against BBC and other British media.

