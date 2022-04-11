UK: Airport chaos puts summer under control | Airlines news, rss1

Strong demand for travel from the UK, slow controls and growing staff shortages due to Covid continue to overwhelm the country’s airports, while airlines continue without knowing how to respond. (Chaotic weekends at airports around the world)

To the endless cancellations made over the past week, new cancellations will be added over the next seven days, and this will mainly affect easyJet and British Airways, according to British media outlet Travelmall. So far, the airlines will have to face a compensation fee of around 120 million euros.

A trend that sees no end and can continue until the summer period. And the president of the British Airways Pilots Association (Balba) warns that “chaos at British airports may repeat throughout the summer.” It claims the airlines “have not rehired enough staff”.

But they from the aviation sector blame the long process of selecting new workers. Some sources confirmed to The Telegraph that recruitment is taking “a little bit longer”. However, from the national executive, the position is very unequal. He stated that it was not planned properly and “a lot of people were laid off”.

Meanwhile, UK airports are still looking for solutions to respond as quickly as possible. Over the past few days, work has continued to send staff to Heathrow from Scotland and Northern Ireland. From Gatwick they limit themselves only to recommending that passengers arrive early to check in.