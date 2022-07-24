UK: Agencies can’t handle high demand | News from travel agencies, rss1

The demand for travel in the UK is completely overwhelmed. Travel agencies expect it to be “the busiest summer since the beginning of the epidemic”, and this is reflected in citizens’ requests. (UK controversy over The Times’ attacks against agencies)

Data from the Association of British Travel Agents (ABTA) reveals that they are facing 37% higher demand levels than in 2019. This increase in confidence lies in particular in the need to receive up-to-date advice on the pandemic and the security offered by chartering a combined flight. (Spain will launch tourist take off for the United Kingdom)

For ABTA Director of Communications, Graeme Buck, “This increase in confidence has been observed since the start of the pandemic, as people have realized the tremendous benefits of getting expert help and advice when booking their holidays.”

In this context, the association has taken the opportunity to provide its partners with new marketing tools to encourage supply. The ad, posted on Facebook and Instagram, shares 10 reasons to book and travel with one of their agencies, and has garnered more than 1.2 million views so far.

Likewise, it has just launched a new consumer contest called #HelloHolidays that offers a chance to win £250 in shopping vouchers. All participants have to do is share a photo from their vacation on social media and tag the agency they booked with to enter the draw.