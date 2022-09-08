UK ad watchdog cites two former reality TV stars for promoting cryptocurrency on Instagram Stories



The UK’s independent ad regulator has admitted to a complaint against former Love Island reality show contestants Eve and Jessica Gale for “under-investing in cryptocurrency”.

In a notice on Wednesday, the UK’s Advertising Standards Authority, or ASA, said reality TV stars promoted cryptocurrency in an Instagram story in June at the request of an influencer named Elizabeth O’Donnell, arguing that the ad was “misleading” and “irresponsible”. According to the regulator, O’Donell was not only advising cryptocurrency trading, as the Welsh stories claimed, but was promoting investing in cryptocurrencies without explaining the potential risks.

“Therefore, we considered that the ads were directed at a general audience that likely did not have any specialized knowledge of investing in crypto assets,” the ASA said. “In the absence of any other information to the contrary, we believe consumers will interpret the overall impression of the ads to mean that investing in crypto assets has been easy and risk-free, even for consumers with limited knowledge of crypto-assets.”

Read the full article on Cointelegraph