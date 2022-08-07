UFOs fall in Australia… You will be surprised to know what they are

As if it were a scene from the cinema, in the style of the classic science fiction movie 2001: A Space Odyssey by Stanley Kubrick, UFOs fell in Australia And its origin will surprise you.

the biggest of them I fell and got stuck on a farm Sheep farms in the Snowy Mountains region of New South Wales, 5 hours from Sydney.

alsoOther strange thingsAbout 80 centimeters long and about 15 kilograms, it was found in the farmer’s neighbor’s land.

According to the man’s story, compiled by The New York Times, he was taking some sheep to graze when he hit the object on the ground.

What are those strange things?

The farmer claimed that The smell of the toolIt reminded him of a burning tree or burning agricultural machinery, which puzzled him because he had never seen anything like it before.

It’s not about cut asteroid Or pieces of extraterrestrials appeared on Earth unexpectedly as in a science fiction or horror movie.

According to the Australian Space Agency, the charred debris came from one of the company’s missions. SpaceX, owned by billionaire Elon Musk He asked local residents to inform the company of any additional findings.

Don’t touch or manipulate them

For its part, the Container And he warned that anyone who finds things of this kind should not deal with them and should move away and notify the authorities.

Astrophysicist Brad Tucker, an expert on Australian National UniversityOn his YouTube account, he posted pictures and information about space debris believed to belong to Space X Crew-1, the uncompressed part of the capsule that transports astronauts to and from space.

So Strange things fell on a farm in Australiais nothing more than space debris from the Space X missions, Elon Musk’s company.