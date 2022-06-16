UEFA Women’s European Futsal Cup 2022 Broadcast: TV and Live Broadcast

With the help of partners, the UEFA Women’s European Futsal Championship will be broadcasted in Europe and around the world.
rights holder
You can see which players will be broadcasted on TV or via broadcast in the program layout for individual broadcast partners.
All information is subject to agreements between UEFA and individual broadcasting partners.
UEFA.tv
Games will be broadcast in selected regions UEFA.tv Transfer. Game highlights are available from midnight CET.
About the home page of UEFA.tv You can see which games are being streamed in your area.
Official broadcast partners (subject to change)
Europe
Albania: RTSH
Andorra: TVE
Armenia: Public TV Armenia
Austria: ORF
Azerbaijan: Azerbaijan public television
Belgium: RTBFAnd the VRT
Bosnia and Herzegovina: Sport club
Bulgaria: Bnt
Croatia: Sport club
Cyprus: CyBC
Czech Republic: CSKA TV
Denmark: DKDR Sports
Estonia: Error
Faroe Islands: DKDR Sports
Finland: YLE
Georgia: GPB
Greece: ER
Hungary: MTVA
Iceland: RUV
Israel: CharltonAnd the Can
Italia: opinion
Kazakhstan: KZTV
Kosovo: RTK
Latvia: LT
Liechtenstein: SRG SSR
Lithuania: LR
Luxembourg: RTBFAnd the VRT
Malta: TV program
Moldova: TVR
the black Mountain: Sport club
Holland: NOS
North Macedonia: Sport club
Norway: NRK . TVAnd the TV2-N
Poland: TVP
Portugal: RTP
Republic of Ireland: RTE
Romania: TVR
Russia: TV match
San Marino: opinion
Serbia: Sport club
Slovakia: RTVS
Slovenia: Sport club
Spain: TVE
Sweden: SVT
Switzerland: SRG SSR
turkey: TR
Ukraine: sobelin
United kingdom: BBC
Vatican City: opinion
outside Europe
Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curacao, Dominica, Falkland Islands, French Guiana, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Nevis, Puerto Rico, Saint Barts, Saint Christopher, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Tortola, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands: ESPN
Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine (Gaza and West Bank), Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Yemen: be in sports
Argentina, Bolivia, Bonaire, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Saba, Saint Eustatius, Uruguay, Venezuela: ESPN
People’s republic of China: CCTV Sports China
United States (including American Samoa, Guam, Mariana Islands, Midway, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands): ESPNAnd the TUDN
changeable
