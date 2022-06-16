UEFA Women’s European Futsal Cup 2022 Broadcast: TV and Live Broadcast

With the help of partners, the UEFA Women’s European Futsal Championship will be broadcasted in Europe and around the world.

rights holder

You can see which players will be broadcasted on TV or via broadcast in the program layout for individual broadcast partners.

All information is subject to agreements between UEFA and individual broadcasting partners.

UEFA.tv

Games will be broadcast in selected regions UEFA.tv Transfer. Game highlights are available from midnight CET.

About the home page of UEFA.tv You can see which games are being streamed in your area.

Official broadcast partners (subject to change)

Europe

Albania: RTSH

Andorra: TVE

Armenia: Public TV Armenia

Austria: ORF

Azerbaijan: Azerbaijan public television

Belgium: RTBFAnd the VRT

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Sport club

Bulgaria: Bnt

Croatia: Sport club

Cyprus: CyBC

Czech Republic: CSKA TV

Denmark: DKDR Sports

Estonia: Error

Faroe Islands: DKDR Sports

Finland: YLE

Georgia: GPB

Greece: ER

Hungary: MTVA

Iceland: RUV

Israel: CharltonAnd the Can

Italia: opinion

Kazakhstan: KZTV

Kosovo: RTK

Latvia: LT

Liechtenstein: SRG SSR

Lithuania: LR

Luxembourg: RTBFAnd the VRT

Malta: TV program

Moldova: TVR

the black Mountain: Sport club

Holland: NOS

North Macedonia: Sport club

Norway: NRK . TVAnd the TV2-N

Poland: TVP

Portugal: RTP

Republic of Ireland: RTE

Romania: TVR

Russia: TV match

San Marino: opinion

Serbia: Sport club

Slovakia: RTVS

Slovenia: Sport club

Spain: TVE

Sweden: SVT

Switzerland: SRG SSR

turkey: TR

Ukraine: sobelin

United kingdom: BBC

Vatican City: opinion

outside Europe

Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curacao, Dominica, Falkland Islands, French Guiana, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Nevis, Puerto Rico, Saint Barts, Saint Christopher, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Tortola, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands: ESPN

Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine (Gaza and West Bank), Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Yemen: be in sports

Argentina, Bolivia, Bonaire, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Saba, Saint Eustatius, Uruguay, Venezuela: ESPN

People’s republic of China: CCTV Sports China

United States (including American Samoa, Guam, Mariana Islands, Midway, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands): ESPNAnd the TUDN

