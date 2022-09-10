Ubisoft and Netflix are working on a mobile game – Nerd4.life

Ubisoft is making a new game from Doctrine killer for devices cell phone In cooperation with Netflixwhich will be made available in the game catalog for the streaming platform.

The announcement was made to mark the segment dedicated to the projects that will mark the future of the Ubisoft Forward series. Marc-Alexis Côté, creative director of Assassin’s Creed Syndicate and producer of Odyssey, has revealed that Ubisoft and Netflix are collaborating not only on the live Assassin’s Creed series, currently in the early stages of production, but also on a new mobile game.

At the moment, no further details have been revealed regarding the project. Since it’s a game made specifically for the Netflix catalog, it may have very different mechanics than those used by Assassin’s Creed fans, and thus could deviate from Codename Jade, the first open world Assassin’s Creed mobile world in China, which we’ve seen. First official trailer tonight. Anyway, to find out more, we just have to wait.

Tonight the French publisher introduced Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the new chapter in Baghdad, and the expansion Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The Last Chapter.