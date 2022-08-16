Uber raises prices in the UK to attract more drivers

Bloomberg – Uber Technologies Inc. (Uber) said it would increase its fares across the UK, leading to an average increase of 5% in London, as the ride-sharing company works to attract more drivers.

Uber said in a statement on Monday that prices will rise across the country at different rates depending on the city. The goal is to attract an additional 8,000 drivers to London to meet demand in the British capital.

a year ago, The exodus of Uber drivers caused a travel shortage in London as they stopped working with the app and switched to messaging services for companies like Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (TKWY) or Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). That year, Uber also spent heavily trying to lure drivers back after the Covid-19 pandemic came to a halt, taking a toll.

The GMB union took credit for negotiating the increase in a separate statement on Monday. Uber agreed to formally recognize the British union last year after a landmark ruling by the country’s Supreme Court that forced the company to classify a group of its drivers as workers, and prompted it to grant similar leave and lower wage rights to all its employees. drivers in the country.

The company said it has attracted 10,000 drivers across the UK since it began offering holiday wages and pensions.

