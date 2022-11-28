UAE tax residency test | 2023

with the Cabinet decision n. (85) for the year 2022 The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has introduced a series of rules to determine whether a person can be considered a tax resident in the country. In particular, on September 2, the Prime Minister published a specific decision on Determination of tax residency in the United Arab Emirates.

This decision sets out the rules for determining when a person (any natural or legal person) can be considered a tax resident in the UAE and related administrative matters, such as the formalities for issuing Tax Residency Certificates (TRCs) and how to issue further clarifications and directions for the implementation of the decision.

Tax residency in the United Arab Emirates

The The United Arab Emirates To date, there is no national legal definition of tax residence for natural or legal persons. The concept of tax residency has always been associated with the existence of international agreements (ie international agreements against double taxation) that the UAE has concluded with various jurisdictions around the world.

In the absence of national legislation on tax residence, i Tax residency certificates They are issued on the basis of specific residence criteria set forth in relevant tax treaties, together with other eligibility criteria established by the Federal Tax Authority (Free Trade Agreement). The criteria include the availability of an annual lease agreement and a minimum of 180 days of residence in the Emirates (for individuals), as well as the availability of certified accounts and at least one year of incorporation (for legal entities). These new provisions, which we shall see below, It enters into force on January 1, 2023.

Standards for tax residence of legal entities

Under the decision, a business entity (i.e. a legal person) must be considered rTax resident in the United Arab Emirates United Arab Emirates if one of the following is satisfied Circumstances:

entity is incorporated or recognized in the United Arab Emirates except in the case of creating a branch in the UAE registered by a foreign entity;

The entity is considered a tax resident under the (applicable) UAE tax law.

Legislation onCorporate tax (CT) for the UAE has not yet been issued to specify the requirements referred to in the second point above. However, based on a public advisory document issued by the Ministry of Finance (MoF) on April 28, 2022, a company incorporated outside the UAE can still be treated as a UAE tax resident if it is effectively managed and controlled in the UAE. . UAE.

Tax residence criteria for natural persons

L’Article 4 affiliate the decision Individuals are defined as residents of the United Arab Emirates if they are satisfied with one of the following Circumstances:

The usual place of residence or the principal of an individual in the United Arab Emirates and center of his financial and personal interests located in the United Arab Emirates or other conditions and criteria stipulated in a specific decision (issued) by the UAE Ministry of Finance;

was the individual physically present in the UAE for 183 days or more in a period of 12 consecutive months;

was the individual physically present in the UAE for 90 days or more for 12 consecutive months and be a UAE national, UAE resident, or a national of the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) that (i) He has a permanent place of residence in the United Arab Emirates or (2) He has a job or business in the United Arab Emirates.

or more for 12 consecutive months and be a UAE national, UAE resident, or a national of the UAE GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) that

The definitions given seem to be in line with internationally recognized best practices, although some specific nuances are introduced (in particular, with regard to the concept of traditional residence in the context of the double taxation treaty). Since the resolution specifically refers, among other things, to the concept of tax residence “According to the applicable tax law in the country(Article 3 (1) of the Decision), DefinitionTax residency in the United Arab Emirates“It will need further review upon issuance and in light of the forthcoming UAE counter-terrorism law.

Predominance in the application of international agreements

where is a international agreement, like the tax treaty, sets certain conditions for determining tax residence, and the decision provides for the continued application of the international agreement. Thus, when assessing their tax residency for the purposes of applying an international agreement (including the double taxation treaty), UAE nationals must refer to the specific criteria set forth in the international agreement itself.

The role of the UAE tax administration

If a person is considered a tax resident under any of the above definitions, they can apply to the IRS for Tax residence certificatewhich is often an official requirement for UAE residents who wish to claim benefits under the relevant tax treaty or other forms of tax relief (outside the UAE).

The Tax Authority will approve the application and issue a certificate if it is satisfied that the applicant meets the relevant conditions. The authority will also be responsible for issuing clarifications and directives for the implementation of this decision. Moreover, the decision stipulates specific rules that facilitate cooperation between the Tax Authority and all government agencies in the UAE to enable the collection of all relevant information, data and documents to implement the provisions of the decision.

Final considerations

Emirati companies and individuals must refer to the provisions of the Resolution to properly assess their residence status in the UAE for UAE tax purposes. UAE companies that may be subject to corporate taxes (after implementing the announced UAE legislation) should consider these rules along with any specific tax residency rules that may be included in upcoming corporate tax legislation.

According to the current situation, a natural person wishing to apply for a residence certificate must submit an immigration report showing 180 days of presence in the country while the new decision of the Council of Ministers sets a reduced limit of 90 days for people who have permanent residence in the country or the country or who are doing work or business in the state.

If confirmed by upcoming executive regulations and directives, the new Cabinet decision will facilitate the adoption of the UAE as a preferred (tax) place of residence for businessmen and high-net-worth individuals who have business interests that extend across several jurisdictions but do not have a personal or personal identity. Fundamental financial interests in any other jurisdiction.

As far as companies are concerned, the decision in suspension should be seen as an additional element relating to Direct taxes in the United Arab Emirates. To gain a complete understanding of the direct tax system in the UAE which covers:

Implementing regulations for the introduction of corporate tax at a rate of 9%.

The executive regulations for tax residency issued by the Ministry of Finance

Directions and clarifications to be issued by the Federal Revenue Agency for the issuance of tax residency certificates.

Below is the text of the decision

It is said that the UAE Tax Residence Law, i.e. Cabinet Resolution No. 85 of 2022, will become effective from March 1, 2023.

Article 1: Definitions

This article is a definition clause and sets out definitions of terms used in the legislation. Among other things, it defines the terms “tax resident” and “residence permit”.

Article 2: Objectives

Drafting of the Article Objective of the legislation: To define the requirements and conditions for determining the tax residency of a person under the UAE tax system.

Article 3: The legal person

A “legal person” is considered a tax resident under the legislation, if such an entity:

(a) the establishment; or

(b) formed; or

(c) Recognized

Under the laws of the United Arab Emirates. However, a branch of a legal entity, which is registered under a foreign legal person, is not considered a “legal person” under the UAE tax system.

Article 4: The natural person

To qualify as a “natural person” under the legislation’s definition, one or more of the following conditions must be met:

The person’s usual or principal place of residence, and his primary financial and personal interest within the United Arab Emirates or; The person fulfills the criteria specified by a decision of the Minister of Finance; or; A person may provide evidence of having been physically present within the state for 183 days or more during the relevant twelve-month period; or Any person can provide evidence of his physical presence within the country for a period of 90 days or more, within a period of 12 months and holds the nationality of the country, or has a valid residence permit in the country, or is a national of any of the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council, and does any of the following: has a permanent place of residence in the country or; Carries out a business or business in the country.

Article 5: Tax Citizen Certificate

Anyone who falls under the definition of “legal person” or “natural person” can apply to the Federal Tax Authority (“FTA”) and obtain a tax domicile certificate issued in his name. The FTA has to ensure that the person has fulfilled all conditions such as legislation and issuance of certification at its discretion.

Article 6: International agreements

In the event that any person is subject to any of the provisions of any international agreement concluded by the United Arab Emirates to determine his tax domicile, the provisions of the agreement shall supersede the provisions of this legislation, for the purposes of the international agreement only. The Ministry of Taxes has not yet specified the details related to the issuance of certificates to determine the tax domicile under the international agreement.

Article 7: Powers and cooperation of the Commission

The article states that for the effective implementation of the legislation, the authority may request all information, data and other documents of persons from all government agencies in the country. All agencies are required to cooperate fully with the FTA with respect to any request to provide the necessary information.

Article 8: Executive decisions

The Ministry of Finance issues the necessary guidelines and directives for the proper implementation of the provisions of the legislation. Since this is a fairly new law, the details haven’t been mapped out yet. The FTA is, under this article, responsible for issuing directions and clarifications for the smooth implementation of the legislation.

Article Nine: Publishing and implementing the decision

The legislation is set to come into effect from March 1, 2023.