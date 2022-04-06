UAE secures participation in World Cup qualifiers: Australia is waiting now

The United Arab Emirates can still hope for a second World Cup participation after 1990. The desert nation secured third place in Group A in Asia on Tuesday with a 1-0 (1-0) win over South Korea, who have already qualified for the World Cup in Qatar. Therefore, it will play a play-off on June 7. The match against Australia, third place in Group Two. The winner of this duel will have to beat fifth-placed South America on June 14 to secure a ticket to Qatar. Ads

In Dubai, Hareb Abdullah scored the winner in the 54th minute for the host, who had attended the finals in Italy 32 years ago. At that time, the UAE national team was also a competitor to the German national team in the preliminary round, which eventually won the title for the third time. The choice of the German Football Association prevailed with a clear 5:1.

In addition to the host country Qatar and South Korea, it is certain that the teams of Iran, Japan and Saudi Arabia will participate in the World Cup from Asia. In Europe, Germany, England, Spain, France, Serbia, Croatia, Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands and Switzerland qualified. Safe participants from South America are Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay.