UAE national team defeats South Korea – now against Australia

Dubai. The United Arab Emirates can continue to hope for a second participation in the World Cup after 1990.

The desert nation secured third place in Group A in Asia with a 1-0 victory over South Korea, who have already qualified for the World Cup, in Dubai, and will therefore play a play-off against Australia in June. Seventh place in the second group. However, the winner of this duel still has to beat fifth-placed South America on June 14 to secure a ticket to Qatar.

In Dubai, Hareb Abdullah scored the winner in the 54th minute for the host, who had attended the finals in Italy 32 years ago. At that time, the UAE national team was also a competitor to the German national team in the preliminary round, which eventually won the title for the third time. The choice of the German Football Association prevailed with a clear 5:1.

In addition to the host country Qatar and South Korea, it is certain that the teams of Iran, Japan and Saudi Arabia will participate in the World Cup from Asia.







