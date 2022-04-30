UAE coach on Peru: They think they will play against Australia

Peru He will seek to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in the intercontinental play-off against the key winner between Australia and the United Arab Emirates, whose coach, Rodolfo Arruabarrenaknows that the favorites to win is Team Oceania.

Given this, the Argentine coach sees the Peruvian team in their mind that the play-off will be against the representative of Australia and for this reason friendly preparations against New Zealand have been agreed.

“We know that Peru has a friendly match against New Zealand. They think they will play for Australia“They have a similar match but with more technical quality,” the Argentine said in an interview with DirecTV Sports.

On the other hand, the Arruabarrena “Basque” . added “Garica’s team will analyze in more depth. Also, from time to time I speak to Ñol, although not much now. Our duty is to analyze both matches, focusing on Australia first.”