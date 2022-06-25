U17M follows his own World Cup script with victory over Australia

He had won four promotions to the Endesa League throughout his long career, but Albert Sabat was still missing the most important one, the one with which he could bring back elite basketball…

The women’s U20 warm-up phase in Viveiro concludes with this weekend’s Lugo feud, a home tour that also features the women’s under-23 teams and the U20…

After Melilla, Madrid and Palma, the Plaza 3×3 CaixaBank 2022 will host its fourth stop on Saturday the 25th in the emblematic Plaza de la Marina in Málaga, for which 40 …

Melilla Sport Capital reports that it has reached an agreement with North American player Alex Thompson to wear Dean’s blue jersey next season. American cannabis…

Casademont Zaragoza and Spain striker Gracia Alonso de Armenio (August 11, 1992, Bilbao) have reached an agreement for the Basque player to complete the Endesa Women’s League squad that faces…

Michael Carrera will continue as an ICG Força Lleida player for another year next season, bringing his third season at Lleida Club. Despite receiving offers from the category clubs, he…

He is not in Antwerp for personal reasons, but he has participated in the previous six World Cups. Anna Jr. is a 3×3 coordinator and selector, as well as the person who created this selection…

If he does win Villanueva de la Serena against France, the U17 men beat Australia on Friday at La Línea de la Concepción, one of the other favorites for the World Cup in Andalusia. good part…

CB Imprenta Bahía San Agustín continues to line up his squad for the new season, ending the arrival of Rafa Garcia.