U17 played a great match, but lost to Australia







For the second history of the U-17 World Cup, Argentina played the equivalent of a FIBA ​​2 ranking despite falling 66-44 in a match that broke out at the end. On Tuesday, they will close the group against Slovenia.

The second test of the national team at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup held in Debrecen (Hungary) was Australia, 2nd in the FIBA ​​rankings and a world power. The rubbish who was the Asiabasket U16 champion last year, and all of its history, development and sporting achievements is something already known. Argentina needed to change their face after yesterday’s defeat, and although they were eventually defeated 66-44, the match played by the Argentine national team undoubtedly leaves very good feelings, because they are playing on an equal footing against an opponent of this quality. And on Tuesday, at the last date of the second group in the championship, the national team will conclude the first stage by measuring itself against Slovenia.

The team led by Lali González has improved its spread compared to what it was at its start. He covered the spaces better, and although the intensity sometimes made him dizzy, through his dynamics he was able to find points to cast good sensations. Paula Lopez’s level (12 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists) was the key to giving order and effectiveness, as part of a team that also found good passes in Angelina Giacconi’s quality (10 points plus 3 wins), fighting under Neria Lagowski’s basket (8 points). and 9 rebound) and the strength of the male Magi (7 points), as well as the intangibles of Alma Burgarel, Dagmar Hentschel and Victoria Fontana.

As part of an interesting start, Argentina trailed narrowly (19-12) and already showed more focus, with good defensive work and battling every ball, leading to Australia’s failure. Maintaining the same performance through the second set with a small gap in attack (31-21 in the long break), she had one of the best clips in the third episode as she found a streak of points that put her in place for a moment. Only eight (38-30), but the oceans sealed better and in the last chapter they found the effectiveness needed to escape. Anyway, regardless of the outcome, the national team played a great half hour of play and competed, proving that it lived up to the demands.

The numbers will also show that Argentina suffered the size of the Australians in the counterattack (60 to 43), but that record did not affect the performance of a team with a lot of career. Not only did Lally cut his losses compared to the match against France (they only went from 34 to 17 today, half), but also in a balanced manner they made good offensive decisions and always bothered the opponent from the physical game (Australia has 23 turns and 33% of the field, keeping a large part of the game through free kicks).

Tomorrow Monday will be a rest day in the tournament, as work resumes on Tuesday when the national team faces Slovenia on the third date in their region. The match will start at 7:30 in the morning in our country, in a match that will determine the final standings within the group and therefore the opponent who will play in the Round of 16 match (Wednesday). At the moment, Argentina today left a very good image against a power, ratified its terms and maintained its development curve.

official statistics