Two US warships in the Taiwan Strait: Beijing on “high alert”

New tensions are heating the waters of the South China Sea. two warships Americans have gone through Taiwan Straitwhich leads to an upset reaction of China. Beijing’s armed forces are actually in a state maximum alert. This is the first US operation of this kind since the visit of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the island.

American ships transit

As I mentioned ReutersThe US Navy claimed that Chancellorsville cruisers And the Antietam They cross the aforementioned Taiwan Strait, which is the marine part that separates the island from the Chinese mainland. These operations, which are closely monitored by the Chinese military, usually take eight to 12 hours to complete. Thus, high alert, also because we do not know whether Beijing will be limited to a simple verbal condemnation or will, in turn, deploy the largest number of warships.

On a note, the file United States Navy It was mentioned that crossing Demonstrates the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific “Moreover, the cruisers will be.” Action A Routine transit in the strait “.” These ships have passed through a passage in the strait beyond the territorial sea of ​​any coastal country The Navy added.

Beijing’s response

For his part, the spokesperson for the eastern part of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army said, Shi yiHe said Beijing was on high alert and was monitoring Washington’s naval movements. “ The US Navy cruisers Chancellorsville and Antietam crossed the Taiwan Strait on August 28, attracting everyone’s attention. The American cruisers were accompanied by the Eastern Combat Command District of the People’s Liberation Army, exercising complete control over their activities. Command units are on high alert to stop any of them excitement right on time ”, he reads a message posted by the Chinese military authorities on social media, and picked up by the international press.

What is happening in Taiwan

After Pelosi’s visit to Taipei, China started a week exercises Air and sea around Taiwan. The Ministry of Defense Taiwanese said US ships were sailing south and Taiwanese forces were monitoring the operations. It’s normal “.

Remember, Pelosi’s recounted trip followed, about a week later, a visit by a group of five other US lawmakers. Senator Marsha BlackburnA US lawmaker on the Senate Commerce and Armed Services Committees arrived in Taiwan Thursday for the third visit of a US dignitary in August, defying pressure from China to halt travel.

So the alert for what could happen near Taiwan remains very high. In this regard, it should be noted that the outbreak of a military crisis in the Taiwan Strait may lead to a series of economic sanctions by the United States, European countries and Japan against China. according to Nikkei Asian review, Such a move would turn into a double-edged sword, causing damage to the global economy even more $2.6 trillion.