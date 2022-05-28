Two climbers killed after ice breaks up in Switzerland; There are 9 injured

Two climbers, one French and one Spanish, died and nine others were injured on Friday when a large block of ice broke off in southwestern Switzerland, police said.

It was a group of 17 climbers at an altitude of 3,400 meters in the sector known as “lunch plateau“When they ascended to the Grand Combin, when they were surprised by block collapse.

“Two people died at the scene. A 40-year-old French citizen residing in France and a 65-year-old Spaniard residing in Spain,” police said.

The authorities indicated that nine mountaineers were taken by helicopter to two Swiss hospitals, two of them. seriously injured.

Seven helicopters and about 40 rescuers intervened in the relief operation.

The police renewed their call to take extreme precautions.

Grand Combin is a rocky massif, the highest peak of which is 4,314 metres.

