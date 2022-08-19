Two Bolivian athletes will run 170 km in the Alps in Italy, France and Switzerland – eju.tv

Wendy Arevalo and Pamela Nunez will represent Bolivia on the Mont Blanc Ultra Trail. It is a world-class extreme race in which the sport’s most capable athletes compete. Both continue to seek financial support, as they “do not see a response from the Deputy Ministry of Sports.”

Wendy is not the first post, But I am honored to represent Bolivia in this international competition. Pamela will appear for the first time in this edition, Which will take place from 22 to 28 August.

Both athletes have been preparing for competition since February and still need financial support. “The ticket issue is worrying, they are expensive,” Windy told Linda Gonzalez’s “Here I’m” program on El Deber Radio.

Pamela also noted that although there was a lot of desire and enthusiasm to participate, They lack some necessary items and clothing. Since it’s not a street race, clothing and equipment are required to withstand temperatures that drop sharply, and also help the athlete to keep running in rain and snow for more than 10 hours.

The athletes indicated that they had made arrangements with the authorities, and that only the Athletics Federation had moved to help them. They do not see any support from the Deputy Ministry of Sports. However, they remain positive to get everything necessary and work safely, as well as comply with the requirements of the same organization.

Wendy said on the radio program that the 170-kilometre test will start on August 26, and may end on the 28th. It is a race that “takes place in about 44 hours.”

Regarding food, he mentioned that there are some points where one can rest, eat or drink water, but since it is a competition with the clock, it is best to stop for a few minutes as much as possible.

The gate “La Bolsa del Corredor” indicates that “return to Mont-Blanc is the Queen’s test for the sport”, and has a positive slope of about D + 10,000 metres, “with many possibilities for passing in very difficult weather conditions. Only runners can The most prepared and hardest mountains on the planet have to face a challenge of this magnitude.