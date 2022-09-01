Twitter: How to use Twitter Circle on Android and what it is for | Mobile phones | nda | nnni | sports game

to the joy of many, Twitter Activate a new feature called Twitter Circle. Through this feature, people will be able to share any tweet with a maximum of 150 contacts. In this sense, people who are not on your list will not be able to read, reply or perform any other action, as they will not be able to see what you post. Find out more below.

This way, you will be able to keep more privacy just by using a file closed user group Discuss any topic without fear of exposing your thoughts. Similarly, this option is enabled for both mobile phones with Android s IphoneAs well as for the computer.

Where sportsWe show you a detailed guide on how to use Twitter circle from your mobile device and have no problems with the process.

How to use Twitter Circle

First, go to the Twitter app from your account android phone .

. Once done, go to the top area and click the button general .

. When selected, the option . will appear Twitter circle .

. Next to this alternative, you will see the tab release click on it.

click on it. Next, you will have to choose the people you want to belong to your Twitter circle. Remember that there can be a maximum of 150 contacts.

When you are done with the selection, press the back arrow to return to the main interface.

Finally, type something and click Mail.

How to know if someone else is spying on your conversations in Facebook MESSENGER

If you notice that you made a call or texted someone on Facebook Messenger without doing so, it is possible that someone else will see your conversations.

To prevent your conversations from being spied on, you should do the following.

The first thing will be to enter Facebook Messenger on your cell phone.

Then go to Privacy.

There you should go to “Logins”.

In this section, it will show you all mobile phones or computers where Facebook Messenger is open.

If you don’t know any of them, tap Sign Out.

This way you will prevent this spy from accessing your conversations.

Of course, it is better to make sure and block the way to everything.

Also, remember to change your password so that the other person watching the chats stops doing so.

How to save data on WhatsApp when making a call or video call

The first thing will be to enter WhatsApp.

From there, go to the app settings.

Now tap where it says Storage and Data.

In the Network section, you will see a tab that says “Use less data for calls”.

When you activate it you can make the calls you want.

This will prevent your bulky container from draining too quickly, if you have a minimum.

It is most recommended that you do not make calls or video calls on WhatsApp but use traditional communications.

