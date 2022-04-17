Twitter adopts a “poison pill” strategy to counter Elon Musk’s show

Twitter on Friday adopted a limited-term shareholder equity plan to protect itself from a $43 billion full cash takeover offer by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk.
Musk made the offer on Wednesday. In a letter to the board of directors Twitterthe micro-messaging platform that has become a global means of communication for individuals and world leaders, was announced in a file to the organizer on Thursday.
After speaking at TED on Thursday, Musk hinted at the possibility of a model hostile show As he was bypassing Twitter’s board of directors and making the offer directly to its shareholders, he tweeted: “It would be completely unjustified not to put this offer to a shareholder vote.”
According to the plan, also known as the “toxic pill” strategy to resist the supply of a potential buyerthe rights will be exercised if someone acquires ownership of 15% or more of Twitter’s existing common stock in a transaction not approved by the board of directors.
Twitter said the rights plan will expire on April 14, 2023. (rts)
