Twelve-year-old Uli Humdorf wrote about his soccer boots in Psaslm 31.9

Mönchengladbach prepare to confirm



Like a soccer shoe unites nations



Ole Hamdorf read his “Oles soccer shoe” text publicly. Photos: Soren Hamdorf

Photo: Annette Beuchel/Daniela Lorenz





Mönchengladbach Twelve-year-old Ole Hamdorf put Psalm 31:9 “Put your feet into a wide space” in the present context. As part of Confirmation Day, he wrote a script about this and presented it to the public.







Public speaking is difficult for many adults. At the age of twelve, public speaking is an entirely different task. Ole Hamdorf perfected this effortlessly at Sunday Mass at Christ Church.

But Olly isn’t just a good talker. He wrote the text, which he himself presented on Confirmation Day with the couple, Reverend Annette and Werner Buchelle. The motto of Confirmation and Service Day was “Put your feet in wide space” (Psalm 31:9). Ole lets his soccer boots tell the story. His father, Søren Hamdorf, wrote to our editors:

“I’m Ole’s soccer boot. I’m actually having a nice and happy life. Well, at least since I’ve been with Ole. Before that I stood in the sports store for a long time and was very lonely. Thank God I had my brother there, my twin brother to be exact. We look exactly alike and belong together.

But now my brother and I have been bought by Ole and we use it regularly: Monday and Wednesday at training and Saturday or Sunday at the football match. Olly thinks I’m cool because I’m still relatively new. Also, I’m comfortable, clean and really good.

What I don’t like are the days when I don’t need it. Then Olly threw me somewhere or even worse: I’m stuffed into a cold, dark gym backpack with my brother. And then, I’m often searched for hours around the house.

Today I have a soccer game. The three of us, my brother, Olly and I are all looking forward to the match against Rheydter SV. We can’t wait. Several hours pass, and it seems to me that it is days. But now it’s time: we’re finally leaving. My brother and I are tucked into a backpack and before I know it I find myself on Ole’s left foot in the vast expanse of the soccer field.

The game is going well. I’m helping Ole with all my might to play a good game and in the end I’m tired but also very happy: we won 6-0. But on my way home I received terrible news: Ole told his mother that we had found his feet and that she had to buy him new soccer shoes. Oh no, that can’t be allowed to happen. I’m still like new. My brother and I ended up in the dark backpack, both crying because of the bad news.





